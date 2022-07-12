Advertisement

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle for hours.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday, and authorities said they believe the child spent as many as six hours inside the vehicle.

Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an altercation that left a person in the hospital.
Police investigate altercation that left a person in the hospital
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses
Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
Julie Tipton
New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed
This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship

Latest News

The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the...
Pentagon: US killed ISIS leader in Syria in drone strike
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval...
Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president
Crime scene tape blocks off the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York after a gunman killed...
Buffalo grocery store that was site of mass shooting to reopen this week
FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as FDA works to allow boosters for all adults