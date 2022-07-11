Advertisement

Spearfish tourism revenue increase, despite fewer visitors

Spearfish is experiencing lower visitors, but higher revenue.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are amid the summer tourist season in South Dakota, and many towns in the Black Hills area are comparing numbers against a record 13.5 million visitors in 2021. In Spearfish, tourism numbers are starting to slow down.

Visit Spearfish, the city’s tourism organization spouts proudly of the towns, dining, coffee shops, and breweries for visitors. Along with the many outdoor activities that are available all over the hills. Visit Spearfish reported the hotel occupancy rate up approximately two percent over the previous year and hospitality tax up 18%.

“But when you look at sales tax, sales tax is actually up this year, from 2021,” said Kyle Flock, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Visit Spearfish. “So, you know in some regards, hotel occupancy, the taxes that we’re collecting is going up, some visitor numbers in some areas are kind of trickling down, but it’s hard when you’re comparing it to such a big year like ‘21.”

Flock says Visit Spearfish is optimistic for tourism numbers after a busy weekend planned for the Corvette Rally and Art in the Park events.

