Softball teams compete for swords in King of the Hills tournament

Tourney enters 19th year in Rapid City
King of the Hills 7-10
King of the Hills 7-10
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The King of the Hills softball tournament has been a summer favorite for local and out-of-state players, and that may have to do with the prizes for the winning teams. Ben Burns spoke to the tournament director about what makes King of the Hills such a unique event.

