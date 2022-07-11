Advertisement

Rapid City Library host pop up library

Pop Up Library in Goodwill Parking Lot
Pop Up Library in Goodwill Parking Lot(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The pop-up libraries bring a variety of resources, services, and assistance directly to the community in a fun and creative way.

“The point of the pop-up library is to kind of get out into the places where members of our community are just to make it a bit easier for them to check things out, sign up for library cards, basically trying to get all of our services that we offer at the main library to where people could need it,” said Brady Jones, Book Mobile and Outreach Library Associate

The pop-up library which can be found at various spots around Rapid City and New Underwood has helped hundreds of people by making it easier to access services that previously could only be done in the actual library and with the school year gearing up to start this is another way for children to brush up on their reading skills.

“So, this is a really easy way to like grab a book and then that way during the summer months they can kind of retain some of the reading skills and things that they learned over the school year and to get to learn to love reading not just as a well homework assignment but a way to kind of enrich and entertain, so this just one more way for us to kind of get out and make it a bit more fun as well.” said Jones

The next stop for the pop-up library is Tuesday at Family Food Truck Night at Canyon Lake park from five to eight pm.

