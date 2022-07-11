Nice Start to the week; Hot end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cooler temperatures can be expected today in wake of last night cold front that brought strong to severe thunderstorms to the area. Highs today will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

An upper level ridge of high pressure rebuilds over the northern plains this week. This will result in significantly warmer temperatures for KOTA Territory, with 90s to low 100s possible, especially after Thursday.

Little to rain is in the forecast this week. By the weekend, an isolated evening or nighttime thunderstorm could develop from tie to time, but no widespread, major rainfall is anticipated.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.