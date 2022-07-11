New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dr. Julie Tipton has been appointed as Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a release, Dr. Tipton is an experienced administrator, presenter, educator, researcher, and active participant in her parish community. Dr. Tipton, currently, works as the principal at Our Lady Queen of Angels School in Newport Beach, California.

Also, Robert Aberle will serve as Interim Superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, according to RCCSS. Aberle completed a Master of Science in Counseling in Human Resource Development degree from SDSU in 1995.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.