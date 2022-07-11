Advertisement

New Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System is appointed

Julie Tipton
Julie Tipton(Rapid City photo)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Dr. Julie Tipton has been appointed as Superintendent of Rapid City Catholic Schools System for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a release, Dr. Tipton is an experienced administrator, presenter, educator, researcher, and active participant in her parish community. Dr. Tipton, currently, works as the principal at Our Lady Queen of Angels School in Newport Beach, California.

Also, Robert Aberle will serve as Interim Superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, according to RCCSS. Aberle completed a Master of Science in Counseling in Human Resource Development degree from SDSU in 1995.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Woman wakes up to strange man in bedroom; then he starts taking off his clothes
A new bill focused on getting more teachers in the classroom is being met with mixed reactions.
Educators no longer need college degree to teach in Arizona public schools
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says
Marijuana
Medical marijuana close to hitting the shelves at dispensaries
Abortion rights supporters in Rapid City.
More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City

Latest News

Pop Up Library in Goodwill Parking Lot
Rapid City Library host pop up library
City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans