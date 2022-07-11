More than two weeks since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and protests continue in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dozens of people joined together on June 10, in Rapid City to protest the overturn of Roe V. Wade. Protests across the nation have continued against the overturning and in South Dakota, many protestors say they attend to continue the conversation and not let it dissolve.

Today’s gathering began at Central High School and the group walked around Memorial Park chanting and waving signs before ending at the bandshell in the park. When we asked people about their hopes for the special session proposed by Governor Kristi Noem, one person said they are hopeless, referencing Noem’s recent national press interviews. Since South Dakota’s trigger law went into effect immediately many are using this time to ensure voices are heard.

“There are steps that we can take, like we have our little booth set up over there and we have information on register 3, which is basically helping our youth, especially, get registered to vote so that our vote is being taken placed,” said protestor, Shanea Poljansek.

Voting is one-way people who support abortion rights see fit to make a change. And some have started to vocalize their beliefs beyond their house.

“Someone who is self-employed, right, you’re supposed to stay away from issues like this. These are very highly divisive, and I respect that,” said Emily Tupa, who attended the protest. “And I think when Roe was overturned that had to be the end of my silence, because I know it means women are going to die and my children are at risk, and I can’t be silent anymore.”

A similar march and community event was held in Sioux Falls today at the same time.

