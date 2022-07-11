Advertisement

Many development projects in Sturgis, help combat housing shortage

The City of Sturgis has seen growth, but needs more housing supply for all of the interest.
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Growth has exploded in South Dakota in recent years, and the Black Hills area has been preparing and trying to catch up on the demand for housing. In Meade County, population growth grew by nearly 11% in the past decade, especially along I-90.

The city of riders, widely known for the annual motorcycle rally, Sturgis has become a place people want to move to, but they are struggling to have enough housing for demand. However, currently, there are major housing developments underway aiming to change that.

“Really have good quality housing for everyone from younger individuals that are just entering the labor force to young families, to larger families, to retirees,” said City Manager, Daniel Ainslie. He says there is an apartment complex, senior-living complex, and three housing developments currently in the works. One of the developments was purchased by the City of Sturgis and recently annexed into the city.

“Be able to start proceeding, with the single-family homes there, as well as possibly some multi-family and some commercial development and also our outdoor aquatic adventure park,” explains Ainslie.

The city is surrounded by the Fort Meade Reserve and bumps up against the Black Hills National Forest, so land is a major resource that must be strategically developed, “20 and 30 years from now it’s still going to be seen as an asset because we won’t be able to just get another piece of ranch property and annex it into our community.”

While some are trying to move to Sturgis, Ainslie says the people that have relocated are embracing the South Dakota culture, “Alot of our new businesses have been started by individuals that have moved here from California or Nevada, or wherever that happens to be. And really, I think they are embracing the entrepreneurial mindset that is so engrained in South Dakota.”

In Sturgis, many residential projects are moving forward, and Ainslie says the infrastructure has the capacity for projected growth.

