RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies will continue for the next several days with little chance of moisture. Temperatures tonight and tomorrow will be close to average with lows near 60 and highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures Wednesday will be hotter with 90s for much of our area and even warmer on Thursday with triple digits possible.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.