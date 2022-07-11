City View Trolley service suspended due to illnesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid Transit System officials have suspended rides on the City View Trolley due to COVID and other illnesses. According to a release, the suspension is effective Tuesday, July 11, and remain until the end of this week.

“Our trolley driver is out with COVID and we have some other illnesses within the RTS system,” said RTS Manager Megan Gould-Stabile. “Our priorities are maintaining the schedules for the RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services.”

RTS officials said they will evaluate resumption of the City View Trolley rides later this week and update the status on a week to week basis.

The City View Trolley began its Monday to Friday 15-stop tours for visitors and residents last month.

