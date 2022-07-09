Advertisement

Sizzling start to the weekend, chance for thunderstorms returns on Sunday.

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Its been a pretty hot start tot the weekend. Sunday looks to cool down into the upper 80s with the chance for some late evening thunderstorms that could last into the early morning hours on Monday but should clear out in time for that early morning commute. Monday will be our coolest day with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s. Tuesday we start that climb back up into the upper 80s with plenty of sun through Thursday. Thursday we could see temperatures reach 100 once again, Friday the chance for thunderstorms returns with temperatures in the 90s to start the next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of Diania Kronk and an urn containing her ashes is held by her daughter Kelly...
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in woman’s 2020 death
Deputies arrived and searched a large, wooded area, where they found a man’s body along a creek...
Body found in creek after wedding party reports weird smell, sheriff says
Thunderstorms today, scorching hot tomorrow
Michele Hoskins in being held in the Indian River County Jail with a $10,000 bond.
Woman arrested for keeping 93-year-old mom’s body in freezer, police say
Punk rock forever, a reunion event in Rapid City
Punk rock forever, a reunion event in Rapid City

Latest News

Mostly sunny skies as well
Very Hot to Start the Weekend
Thunderstorms today, scorching hot tomorrow
More storms possible tomorrow
More Storms This Evening and Very Hot By the Weekend
Storms
Thunderstorms likely today and Friday but drying out by Saturday