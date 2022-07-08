RCPD opens substation in Knollwood neighborhood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rapid City Police Department is using office space in North Rapid as a police substation.

It’s all part of an effort to respond to calls faster.

This is the third office in the North Rapid area, and the department says they’ve opened it to form a closer relationship with the community.

Sergeant Ryan Phillips said that this way, the department can respond to calls faster.

“It’s a little overdue, some citizens would say,” Phillips said. “So, we’re glad to finally have the resources to increase our presence up in this neighborhood.”

Philips said that while keeping North Rapid safe and crime-free is the priority, forming a friendly and trusting bond with people who live in those neighborhoods, is just as important.

“We still have a space over here at Knollwood Townhouses, and that’s got a lot of our youth outreach and after school programs that run out of that, and really tend to a lot of the youth in this neighborhood, and they really do a good job with that.”

Phillips said that a number of people have stopped by the office to show their appreciation for the continued expansion into north Rapid.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.