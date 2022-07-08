People of the Plains celebrating art from around the Great Plains in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Art displays from across the Great Plains will be highlighted at People of the Plain’s tenth year displaying Native American art on Main Street Square.

At this year’s 20-22 artists showcase, People of the Great Plains will have a two-day art exhibition and celebration starting on Friday at the Dahl Center. The Two-day showcase will feature an indigenous fashion show, music performances, poetry slam, and more.

