People of the Plains celebrating art from around the Great Plains in Rapid City
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Art displays from across the Great Plains will be highlighted at People of the Plain’s tenth year displaying Native American art on Main Street Square.
At this year’s 20-22 artists showcase, People of the Great Plains will have a two-day art exhibition and celebration starting on Friday at the Dahl Center. The Two-day showcase will feature an indigenous fashion show, music performances, poetry slam, and more.
Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.