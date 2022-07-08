Modern dance meets dialogue: Roots the play opens in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Lovers of the arts get a treat on Thursday with Flutter Production’s opening of Roots... an all-ability production... that is set in a world where humans distance themselves from modern technology.

Through modern dance and dialogue, the cast hopes to show the audience how to create a more bio-diverse society.

Heather Pickering, Director of Roots says that her production wants to show the world that anyone can be included in production arts...regardless of their ability or... disability.

Pickering states “When you hear no so often and there is somebody that says yes, it changes the world for a lot of people. One in four adults does have a disability and we so often forget that. Twenty-five percent of our population and very seldom do we see them on film and television, in print ads and that is part of our goal at flutter productions. They are included in our print advertisement, and we are just making sure that they are out there in the community and being seen.”

The cast will be performing roots Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM at the Performing Arts Center

