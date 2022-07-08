How Rapid City Public Works combats growing U.S. supply shortage issues

Advertisement

By Bryan Womack
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -On Thursday, officials from Public Works responded to four water main breaks within city limits...working to repair areas like Jackson Boulevard and Sioux Avenue. With supply shortages across the U.S. impacting infrastructure repairs, fortunately, this did not prolong the water main breakage issue for Public Works.

Materials for things as simple as PVC pipe are needed to restore water lines and can be hard to source, affecting land projects across the U.S.

Dale Tech, Director of Public works Rapid City, says they plan through city budgeting to make sure they have the materials on hand for repairs.

Tech states “We have a five-year capital improvement plan. That plan is both expansion and replacement of infrastructure. When I say expand, it is not necessary for development, but it is for the city as a whole so, yes, we take this data. Watermain breaks, condition, age of pipe, age of infrastructure, and that is what we use to prioritize our five-year capital plan.”

No root cause has been determined for the breakages, but changes in weather were said to have played a role in pipe breakages.

As of now, water has been restored to all the commercial and residential areas that were affected. Public Works suggest having that residents stock up on water in case emergencies like this occur.

