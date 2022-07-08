Advertisement

Black Hills Harley-Davidson provides motorcycle safety tips

With the increased volume of riders, comes more potential for accidents among motorcyclists and other drivers.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally draws closer, you may be noticing more bikes out on the roads.

Black Hills Harley-Davidson is providing some tips on how you can stay safe on the roads this summer.

Marketing Manager Mike Maloney said that it’s important to keep the winding roads of the Black Hills in mind, and to obey the speed limits.

”The roads in the Black Hills are some of the best roads for riding you’ll find in the country,” Maloney said. “The twists and turns are what people come to the hills to experience. But that includes some blind corners. A lot of people aren’t aware of how tight the turns are. So, following that and the speed limit is number one.”

Black Hills Harley-Davidson is teaming up with the South Dakota Highway Patrol to provide training for new motorcycle riders.

