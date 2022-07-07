Thunderstorms likely today and Friday but drying out by Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Highs today climbing into the 80s with a slight, or 2 out of 5 chance of severe thunderstorms possible for parts of Campbell, Crook and all of Carter County as well as some of the northern portions of the Black Hills. 1 out of 5 risk for the rest of our area. Strong wind and Damaging Hail is possible with these storms. For tonight thunderstorms are possible early in the evening, but skies will partly clear out with lows in the 50s and 60s.

For Friday highs in the 90s with a chance for thunderstorms once again 1 out of 5 risk for Friday with hail and damaging winds being the main concern.

Saturday we dry out and heat up to the upper 90s. Sunday a cold front pushes through the area dropping us down into the 80s with another round of thunderstorms possible

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.