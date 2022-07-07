Advertisement

Report: Costco raises some food court prices

FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.
FILE – Some food court items at Costco are reportedly getting more expensive.(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Attention Costco shoppers: You may notice some price hikes at the food court.

The hot dog and soda combo is still available for $1.50, but if you’re a fan of the warehouse club’s chicken bake, you’ll have to shell out an extra buck, according to a report from Insider.

The price for it has reportedly gone up from $2.99 to $3.99.

And if you just want a 20-ounce fountain drink, those are now reportedly 69 cents instead of 59 cents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of women pose for a photo at the annual Motor Maids convention in Rapid City, SD.
Hundreds of motorcyclist roll into town ahead of the Sturgis Rally
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Rapid City Building Services Division, issued 267 building permits in June, with a combined...
Record level Building permits issued in Rapid City in June
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
Punk rock forever, a reunion event in Rapid City
Punk rock forever, a reunion event in Rapid City

Latest News

Moonshine operation shut down in Bullock County
Authorities shut down moonshine operation: ‘We’ve cost them a lot of money’
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
FILE PHOTO - When Cleveland police officers arrived at the apartment complex, they were told...
15-year-old charged with murder of 2-year-old, police say
President Biden honors Diane Nash with Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Biden honors Diane Nash with Presidential Medal of Freedom
Neighbor's say the man's nudity isn't a one time occurrence.
Man seen naked outside home draws concern from neighbors