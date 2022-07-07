Advertisement

More Storms This Evening and Very Hot By the Weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The storms across the Black Hills will continue for a few more hours, but by around 7pm, those storms will have clear out. More small storms are possible in Northeast Wyoming after sunset, but those will likely not be severe. Tomorrow we have a small chance of storms, but most of them will be short lived. Warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s for Rapid City. Saturday looks to be even hotter with highs in the triple digits for places to the south and east of Rapid City.

