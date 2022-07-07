Mixology at Home - Spicy Root Beer Float

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ice cream! You love ice cream? I love ice cream. Everyone loves ice cream. But as an adult, it can be better. With root beer. But why stop there? Why not give it a little kick? A spicy kick to be exact.

This adult take on a classic desert is as simple as one-two-three ... ice cream ... root beer ... and spiced rum. While I love the spiced rum, you can really use whatever you like.

Obviously you put the ice cream in the glass first; otherwise you could end up with a mess. Then a shot (that’s one and a half ounces) of your spiced rum, finish with root beer.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 ounces of spiced rum (your choice)

Vanilla Ice Cream

Root Beer (again, your choice but a hint ... go with a classic)

Tall glass (or maybe even a Mason jar)

Directions:

Fill glass with ice cream, add rum and root beer. Enjoy!

Today’s tip:

How many bottles of booze do you need in a well-stocked home bar? Depends on your budget and room. Also, if these are not sipping liquors, you can go with cheaper brands.

First of all, don’t try to stock it completely in one felled swoop. And avoid the large jugs ... 1.75 liter bottles. They take up a lot of room on the shelf and they can be hard to handle in a precise pour.

Your shopping list? A bottle of:

Whiskey

Bourbon

Vodka

Rum

Gin

Tequila

Brandy

Triple Sec or anothe orange liqueur

Vermouth - sweet and dry

Bitters (that’s coming in another tip, but start with aromatic and orange).

As you gradually stock, you can add scotch, Irish whisky, light and dark creme de cacoa, absinthe, maraschino liqueur, maybe flavored vodkas (chocolate and vanilla, raspberry)

Mixers include club soda, lemon-lime soda, cola and one of the most important many bars neglect to stock ... ginger ale!

We will talk about syrups in a later segment but at lease have some simple syrup and grenadine.

