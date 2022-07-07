Box Elder starts working on infrastructure projects

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Box Elder is the 11th largest community in South Dakota, and is continuing to grow as more airmen relocate there for the arrival of the B-21 bomber.

Although the raider isn’t arriving for a few more years, a revamping of the city’s infrastructure is already well underway.

Box Elder Public Information Officer Matthew Connor said that with the projects already taking shape, the aim is to make Box Elder not only a military town, but a destination city in the Black Hills.

“We’re focused on big box stores, and a new business district on Liberty Plaza, as well as a museum coming soon, restaurants, shopping, and having a real economic revival in preparation for all the families that are coming,” Connor said.

In addition to residential and commercial infrastructure, Connor said that this is a prime opportunity for the city of Box Elder to revamp some of the city’s utility infrastructure, like the sewer system and water supply.

Many parts of the community were flooded after a thunderstorm and torrential downpour late last week.

Connor said that the city is doing research on revamping their culverts, and trying to find new ways to stop obstruction of water runoff.

“That storm involved a lot of dime-sized hail for an extended period of time,” Connor said. “No major damage from that hail, but it did accumulate in some of the storm water ditches and culverts and reduced water flow and backed water up.”

This week, the city announced plans for a children’s museum, focusing on themes related to the Black Hills.

Connor said that the vison is for Box Elder to be a thriving community for families.

“There are very few family-centered attractions in Box Elder,” Connor said. “This announcement with the Black Hills Children’s Museum is going to change that. We think it’s going to bring more family venues and more opportunities to get together while visiting the city.”

The Liberty Plaza project will cost more than $12 million.

