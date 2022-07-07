The Blacks Hills Farmers Market is open on Wednesdays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills farmers market hosts a variety of vendors offering a range of products from fruits and vegetables to jewelry and baked goods. and will now be open Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The added day gives customers more flexibility.

“Being open on Wednesday allows us I feel to be more available to the community; we have a lot more of the elderly community comes out on Wednesdays. I’m not sure if it’s they just don’t want to deal with the hassle of the busy Saturday or whatnot, but it gives us a better chance to talk to them longer, get more acquainted,” said Amber Herder, Debs’s Downhome Delights.

Despite increasing inflation rates customers still flock to Market Park to enjoy all the Black Hills Farmers Market has to offer.

“The products at farmers markets have increased a little bit as well, the cost of seeds, the cost of water everything else I mean all of it is going up so unfortunately everything has to a little bit as well but were able to be a lot more competitive as in prior years to what you can buy at the grocery store, and you know where your products are coming from,” said Herder.

The Farmers Market will remain open from 8 am to 2 pm Wednesdays and Saturdays through October.

