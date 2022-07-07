Advertisement

The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally polishing final preparations for the event

A bright colored motorcycle in Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A bright colored motorcycle in Sturgis for the 81st Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - In just under a month the famed 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be underway. With hundreds of thousands of attendees attending the ten-day event, the City of Sturgis is finishing out its preparations.

For Tammy Even-Cordell the 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be her first one around the track. She has been the Rally and Events Manager for just a few months and is ready for the town to be flooded with bikers.

“Pretty much just finalizing all the plans for the...we have a fabulous opening ceremony with Native American dancers coming through. Of course, the big parade, and we are all very excited for that. So, we’re just finalizing the ride with the locals, stuff like that,” said Even-Cordell.

Sturgis becomes filled with black leather, loud motorcycles, and vendors lining the streets, which Even-Cordell says is similar to previous years. “It seems like the registrations for everything are right on track” People and vendors won’t be the only thing lining streets in downtown Sturgis.

“We have bike shows. We have two stunt riders right here on Harley Davidson Way, that Harley Davidson is sponsoring,” explained Even-Cordell.

With inflation hitting a 40-year high, and gas prices averaging well above four dollars a gallon, the city is still expecting the riders to come to Sturgis.

Even-Cordell says, “What I can tell you is everything is looking very well. Of course, with the international borders being open now, we are expecting a very large attendance.”

And the visitors benefit the whole area, “The economics helps everybody here, I mean of course we bring in, you know, hundreds of thousands of people, so it is going to impact our city as well as the northern hills, spreading across the state.”

The 82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be from August 5-August 14, 2022.

For a list of all rally events visit here.

