Record level Building permits issued in Rapid City in June

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City Building Services Division, issued 267 building permits in June, with a combined total evaluation of 34 point 4 million.

Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator with Rapid City says as records continue to climb in an upward direction, he is confident that things will remain the same for the near future.

Shoemaker states “For the January to June timeframe...that six-month timeframe...we actually broke the record. We are at 262 million dollars for that six-month period. That breaks the record from a few years ago when we were at about 221 million so, a robust year thus far in terms of building permit evaluation. We are also keeping a close eye on the inflationary indexes. Supply shortages...worker shortages, all of those various impacts are affecting the marketplace. In large, we are pleased that the trends continue to move upward.”

A Five below is listed as one of the top valued permits issued by Rapid City in June, slated to open sometime in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.