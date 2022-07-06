Advertisement

Mosquitos, a summertime pesky friend

Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
Mosquitoes are breeding more during the summer
By Keith Grant
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - West Nile was reported in a batch of mosquitoes in Eastern South Dakota. West Nile is an illness caused by pesky mosquitoes. Here in Rapid City, the Parks and Rec department takes precautions to limit mosquitoes.

In mid-May, the department lays out briquettes, which are the size of a golf ball, into the city’s lakes and ponds that dissolve over 180 days. The golf ball-sized deterrents keep the mosquitoes at bay that are in the water areas. The department uses Anvil, a chemical that kills the mosquito as it is flying. The parks and rec department says that the chemical does not affect the environment where it is sprayed. The chemical is only sprayed when there are complaints of a lot of mosquitoes in an area.

“In general you know, it’s from about this time of year until later August, that, that time frame, that’s when the West Nile type of mosquito is out, those evening flyers,” said Jason Preble, Forestry and Landscape Supervisor, Parks and Recreation Department.

Preble also stresses that prevention of West Nile is self-responsibility, emptying buckets of standing water and using bug spray will go a long way.

