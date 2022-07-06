More Storms Tonight and Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More chances of storms this evening with the greatest risk being for Northeast Wyoming. Tomorrow will start out sunny, but then more scattered storms are possible in the afternoon & evening again. Some storms could be severe both this evening and tomorrow. Temperatures will start to warm-up by Friday and continue to warm-up for the weekend with highs near 100° on Saturday.

