More Storms Tonight and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More chances of storms this evening with the greatest risk being for Northeast Wyoming. Tomorrow will start out sunny, but then more scattered storms are possible in the afternoon & evening again. Some storms could be severe both this evening and tomorrow. Temperatures will start to warm-up by Friday and continue to warm-up for the weekend with highs near 100° on Saturday.

