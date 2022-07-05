Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today through Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be an active severe weather day as a moist and unstable airmass will interact with a disturbance moving through this afternoon. A separate system this morning if already producing severe weather in southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota.

The additional storms will form after 3pm and may contain large hail and damaging winds along with torrential rainfall.

Not only today: severe storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as well.

