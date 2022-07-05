Advertisement

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today through Thursday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:48 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be an active severe weather day as a moist and unstable airmass will interact with a disturbance moving through this afternoon. A separate system this morning if already producing severe weather in southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota.

The additional storms will form after 3pm and may contain large hail and damaging winds along with torrential rainfall.

Not only today: severe storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases
Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Storms Likely at Times Through Thursday
Severe thunderstorm threat for Sunday and July 4th
Storms
Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday
Storms this weekend could be strong to severe