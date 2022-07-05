Advertisement

Rapid City YMCA searching for more seasonal hands on deck

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer has been underway for some time now, and it’s a time to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Especially for kids who are out from school.

The YMCA is a place to do just that, and Keiz Larson, CEO of the Rapid City YMCA, says they’re short a few hands.

“Just like many businesses in Rapid City,” Larson says, “we are feeling the struggle of filling multiple positions at the YMCA. We’re encouraging community members to be part of something greater and join our team.”

There are tons of open positions: Bus drivers, camp counselors, lifeguards, full and part-time preschool aides and substitutes, full time preschool & toddler lead teachers and building cleanliness technicians. All open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Further helping those in need, Black Hills Works gets a $10,000 grant
Further helping those in need, Black Hills Works gets a $10,000 grant
The Black Hills Round Up.
The 103rd Annual Black Hills Round Up hit the dirt again
Mayor Steve Allender
Mayor Steve Allender tests positive for COVID-19
Memorial Park
Memorial Park drowning victim dies