Rapid City YMCA searching for more seasonal hands on deck

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Summer has been underway for some time now, and it’s a time to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Especially for kids who are out from school.

The YMCA is a place to do just that, and Keiz Larson, CEO of the Rapid City YMCA, says they’re short a few hands.

“Just like many businesses in Rapid City,” Larson says, “we are feeling the struggle of filling multiple positions at the YMCA. We’re encouraging community members to be part of something greater and join our team.”

There are tons of open positions: Bus drivers, camp counselors, lifeguards, full and part-time preschool aides and substitutes, full time preschool & toddler lead teachers and building cleanliness technicians. All open positions can be found here.

