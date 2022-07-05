Advertisement

More Storms Tonight and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More storms are possible this evening, especially for Northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills. These storms will dissipate quickly after sunset. Some showers are possible overnight and during the day tomorrow. Another round of storms is possible tomorrow evening with the greatest threat being for northern counties. These may continue until around midnight tomorrow. Thursday will start out dry, but then more storms are in the forecast again for Thursday afternoon/evening. Temperatures tomorrow and Thursday will be in the 80s, but then 90s for Friday and the weekend. The weekend also appears to be a lot drier.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights shine at Memorial Lake as a drowning victim was pulled from the water.
Memorial Park drowning victim dies
A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today through Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
More Storms Likely at Times Through Thursday
Severe thunderstorm threat for Sunday and July 4th
Storms
Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday