Further helping those in need, Black Hills Works gets a $10,000 grant

“Transportation issues can affect all of us,” Moser says. “Transportation is the key to ensuring the people supported by Black Hills Works can support their best lives. In 2021, Black Hills Works supported persons who traveled 800,000 miles in 120 vehicles owned by the organization.”
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills Works Foundation is an organization that continues to help the Black Hills community in all kinds of different ways, and at the root of a lot of it is getting from point A to B. Carrie Moser, who’s with Black Hills Works, says that’s something this grant will take to the next level.

