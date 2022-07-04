Advertisement

More Storms Likely at Times Through Thursday

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:55 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will continue to see a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through Thursday as a series of upper level disturbances move across the area.

As we’ve seen the past several days, any storm that forms might be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Heavy rainfall will also be likely with any storm that forms. Storms may be more numerous Tuesday and Wednesday.

By the weekend, a ridge of high pressure will strengthen over the area, resulting in hot and dry conditions.

