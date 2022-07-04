Advertisement

Crazy Horse Commemorates the 4th of July

Crazy Horse Welcome Center
Crazy Horse Welcome Center(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The 4th of July is commemorated a little differently at the Crazy Horse memorial site.

I spoke to Andrew Dunehoo, the Director of Museums for the Crazy Horse Memorial Foundation, who says that they are focused on educating the people that walk through their doors on Native American culture, just like they do every day.

Some of the events for Monday include a ceremony honoring veterans, a cultural performance by Starr Chief Eagle, as well as a laser lights show later in the evening.

“We have our veteran’s ceremony that happens on the nightly and tonight around 9:30 about a half hour before the laser lights show we will have that presentation we will also have as a part of that laser lights show an honoring ceremony and songs that and we’ll have the National Anthem sung in Lakota,” said Dunehoo

The Crazy Horse Memorial says they honor service members daily, with their Veterans Honoring Ceremony.

“Patriotism in a sense of honoring the country something that is very significant in the Native American culture. Per capita more Native Americans have served in the United States armed forces than any other ethnic group” said Dunehoo

Crazy Horse Memorial has a wide range of activities that visitors can participate in throughout the week such as their Living Treasures program from 10 am to six pm in which participants can create their own dream catchers.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
Storms
Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Official: 17 unaccounted for in Italian glacier avalanche
A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn

Latest News

According to a press release from the city of Rapid City, the mayor says he first started...
RC Mayor Steve Allender tests positive for COVID-19
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
A team member of J and H Presentations, fills the canisters with fireworks.
A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show
The United State Supreme Court Courthouse.
Sen. Mike Rounds comments on Justice Clarence Thomas to review previous court cases