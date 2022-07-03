Advertisement

Missoula manhandles Hardhats in Firecracker Tourney

Post 320 Stars win four straight in Rushmore Classic
Post 22 7-2
Post 22 7-2(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:45 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Post 22 Hardhats struggled to create any offensive production in day three of the Firecracker Tournament as they fell to the Missoula Mavericks. Meanwhile, the Post 320 Stars end the Rushmore Classic with two more wins Saturday afternoon. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.

