Box Elder sees flooding after storm

Several inches of rain was reported in less than an hour in the Box Elder area, leaving significant flooding and standing water throughout the town.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - This afternoon brought some heavy thunderstorms across the Black Hills, one of those storms causing severe flooding in the Box Elder community.

Several inches of rain was reported in less than an hour in the Box Elder area, leaving significant flooding and standing water throughout the town. Portions of the Prairie Ridge Golf Course we’re left completely underwater, and runoff caused major flooding in residential areas.

Stephanie Bright, who lives in one of the flooded neighborhoods, took the occasion to paddle through the neighborhood on a kayak.

”Since these are new builds, it’s kind of a battle with the builders and the city of Box Elder as to who’s responsible for clearing out this creek drainage,” Bright said. “This is the third time this has happened.”

Several power outages were reported in Box elder as well.

