Advertisement

Couple sues Dollywood Splash Country after injury, documents say

According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.
According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.(Steven Bridges | Source: Herschend Family Entertainment Corporation)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A couple is suing the Dollywood company after a woman was injured on the Mountain Scream waterslide at Splash Country, court documents obtained by WVLT said.

According to the documents, Monica Jemison got stuck on the waterslide after flipping onto her stomach and lodging her foot into the roof of the enclosed ride.

She struggled to free herself as water was rushing over her head.

According to the documents, the woman suffered a fractured leg and pelvis.

Legal representatives for the Jemisons allege the ride was not properly tested for safety before opening it to guests.

The documents say Dollywood employees should have known to tell Jemison how to safely correct herself if she flipped onto her stomach.

The Jemisons are asking for a total of $875,000 in damages, claiming they are owed for medical costs and loss of wages.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

72-year-old Frank Morrison, former owner of Thirsty’s, pleaded guilty earlier this year to...
Former bar owner given a 13-month prison term
According to the factual basis statement in the case, 20-year-old Jonnie Fineran, along with a...
Woman who admitted to second-degree murder given a 21-year prison term
Thomas L. Mraz’s property was found littered with neglected dogs back in October of...
Whitewood man plea agreement on animal cruelty charges
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
The lights of a fire truck.
Remembering the Grizzly Gulch Fire, 20 years later

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court
airport
Travel tips as more flights are getting canceled
FILE - Simone Biles, of the United States, poses wearing her bronze medal from balance beam...
Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
animal cruelty
Whitewood man plea agreement on animal cruelty charges