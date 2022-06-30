Travel tips as more flights are getting canceled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As airports and airlines around the country remain short staffed, many flights are getting cancelled.

This puts a strain on those looking to travel in a post-pandemic summer, especially as the Fourth of July holiday approaches. Experts say there are things people should know about traveling in these conditions this summer.

Director of marketing for Bursch Travel Gretchen Winters, said that it’s important to be patient and work with professional travel agents to help you reschedule if your flight gets canceled.

”It’s going to be, and it is trying at times,” Winters said. “Everyone’s doing their best to try and make everything work nicely and smoothly, but you really do need to pack your patience.”

You can find more travel tips on Bursch Travel’s website.

