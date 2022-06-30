Story telling with a musical touch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills made a stop at General Beadle Elementary in Rapid City on June 29 to narrate “The Tortoise and the Hare” in a musical way. By pairing a violin and double bass to tell a story the group says it adds a memorable experience for the kids.

“The Tortoise and the Hare” is just one of many stories the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills has added music to. Each story has illustrations projected on a screen that follow along with the story and instruments are designated for each character. As the characters play out on the screen the instruments change speed and tone based on where the character is in the story. After the narration of the story, they host what they call the musical petting zoo, a chance for kids to try out

“What I have them do is, they put one hand on the bass and the other hand, and they operate the bow back and forth. And they can feel the vibrations through the floor, they can feel it through the cavity, the box of the instrument and it’s an opportunity for them to be up and close, close and personal. Meet our musicians and the musicians give them their first violin lesson,” said Michael Hill, Executive Director of The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills.

Hill hopes this program encourages curiosity for music and specifically string programs in their communities.

