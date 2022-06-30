Advertisement

Story telling with a musical touch

Kids practice playing the violin at a program hosted by the Chamber Music Festival of the Black...
Kids practice playing the violin at a program hosted by the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills made a stop at General Beadle Elementary in Rapid City on June 29 to narrate “The Tortoise and the Hare” in a musical way. By pairing a violin and double bass to tell a story the group says it adds a memorable experience for the kids.

“The Tortoise and the Hare” is just one of many stories the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills has added music to. Each story has illustrations projected on a screen that follow along with the story and instruments are designated for each character. As the characters play out on the screen the instruments change speed and tone based on where the character is in the story. After the narration of the story, they host what they call the musical petting zoo, a chance for kids to try out

“What I have them do is, they put one hand on the bass and the other hand, and they operate the bow back and forth. And they can feel the vibrations through the floor, they can feel it through the cavity, the box of the instrument and it’s an opportunity for them to be up and close, close and personal. Meet our musicians and the musicians give them their first violin lesson,” said Michael Hill, Executive Director of The Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills.

Hill hopes this program encourages curiosity for music and specifically string programs in their communities.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Rapid City Public Works Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss an emergency equipment...
How Rapid City is working to repair water systems in the community
With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by...
New citizens welcomed at ceremony at Mt. Rushmore
HealthWatch -
HealthWatch-Quick workout
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home