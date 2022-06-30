Advertisement

Musical story telling, how one organization is encouraging kids to play through performances

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Combining educational outreach and music, the Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills is a nationally recognized organization and recipient of the National Endowment of the Arts Award.

Starting next week, you can see what it’s all about.

Michael Hill, Executive Director and Performer, shares all the information you need to get involved.

