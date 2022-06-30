Advertisement

Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(AP) - Ketanji Brown Jackson has been sworn in to the Supreme Court, shattering a glass ceiling as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court. The 51-year-old Jackson is the court’s 116th justice and took the place Thursday of the justice she once worked for. Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement took effect at noon. Moments later, joined by her family, Jackson recited the two oaths required of Supreme Court justices, one administered by Breyer and the other by Chief Justice John Roberts. Jackson says she’s “truly grateful to be part of the promise of our great Nation” and extends thanks to her new colleagues for their “gracious welcome.”

