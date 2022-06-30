How Rapid City is working to repair water systems in the community

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Rapid City Public Works Committee held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss an emergency equipment replacement for well 11, which serves as a backup water supply to well 12.

These two water supplies are the most critical for customers in the southern and southwest areas of the community.

For security measures, the location of well 11 and 12 is not disclosed to the public. With unprecedented supply chain issues and long equipment lead times, it puts a strain on water supply equipment when it fails.

Jeff Crockett, Superintendent with Mountain View Water Treatment Plant says, supply chain issues are affecting not just rapid City, but the entire country.

He states “The issue that we have, and I think everyone in the country has, is supply chain issues. Parts that we used to be able to get in a month are now taking six months or a year or even longer. We want to get on this sooner than later. It is not just parts for wells, we have it with water meters, with vehicles, with everything.”

With Rapid Cities’ growing population and new housing, each new home would require a connection to the water supply. Crockett says that well 11 poses no threat of failing.

He states “We do a master plan that kind of looks at growth from this year to 2025 to 2045 and we anticipate growth. We build the system according to that. The city is booming no doubt and we are trying to get the infrastructure in to keep up with that growth.”

To add additional support to the water supply in Rapid City, the Department of Public Works authorized staff to advertise for bids for the well 8 pump recovery and replacement project. The estimated cost is 1.2 million.

