8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week

Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.(GOLFX via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERLIN (AP) - Police say there are no signs of foul play in the case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing in northern Germany.

The boy disappeared on June 17 in the town of Oldenburg.

Search parties spent days looking for him until somebody heard whimpering from beneath a manhole cover about 330 yards from the boy’s home on June 25.

Rescuers found the boy naked, chilled and dehydrated inside the sewer, but otherwise unharmed.

Oldenburg police said Tuesday that their investigation concluded the boy likely climbed into a drain near his home and then lost inside the narrow tunnels.

The boy is still in the hospital.

