Rapid City Transits invites volunteers to Adopt a Bus Stop!

Rapid City Transit sign next to a bus stop
Rapid City Transit sign next to a bus stop(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:47 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Transit is implanting a new program in an effort to get more help at the bus stops around town.

The program is Adopt a Bus Stop and asks for individuals, organizations, or businesses to volunteer to adopt and look after a designated bus stop for a year-long term.

This comes as a solution to keep city bus stops from piling up trash and being left tagged with graffiti either due to staffing shortages or too many bus stops.

“We have 100′s of stops. The primary stops that we will be addressing are the ones with shelters, ones with benches, and then the high-volume areas like major roads like Mt Rushmore Rd. or 5th St. that people can easily access,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, division manager of the Rapid City Transit.

If you’re interested in how you or your organization can adopt a bus stop call (605) 394-6631 and the dispatch office will assist you with any questions.

