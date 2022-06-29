Advertisement

New citizens welcomed at ceremony at Mt. Rushmore

With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by...
With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEYSTONE, S.D. (KEVN) - The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services welcomed more than one hundred new citizens Wednesday in the Black Hills. Immigrants from all over the world took the oath of allegiance in the amphitheater at Mt. Rushmore.

119 new Americans were officially welcomed as citizens Wednesday at the shrine of democracy. With the massive sculpture looking on, the new citizens took the oath administered by Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann.

U.S. Chief Judge Roberto Lange presided over the ceremony, telling the new citizens that despite some setbacks, the founding principle that all people are created equal remains strong.

“We have, at times as a nation, struggled to live up to that ideal,” Lange told the crown of new citizens. “But let me assure you, when you complete the oath, and when I greet you here as you walk across the stage, you and I will be equal as U.S. citizens.”

One of those new citizens is Andrew Wilson, originally from the Crimean Peninsula between Russia and Ukraine.

He said that being a Ukrainian at heart is difficult as the Russia-Ukraine War continues to drag on.

He’s now more grateful than ever to consider himself American.

“I’m happy over here, but I know they’re not happy over there,” Wilson said. “They’re struggling with the political situation and the war. We don’t know what’s going to be the end of it. We’re just praying for people, and always sending our thoughts for the best.”

The new citizens came from 41 countries across the globe, and all reside in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob...
GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
The George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre, South Dakota. The office is the...
Ravnsborg appointees ousted from Attorney General’s office
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

HealthWatch -
HealthWatch-Quick workout
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Rapid City Transit sign next to a bus stop
Rapid City Transits invites volunteers to Adopt a Bus Stop!