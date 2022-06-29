HealthWatch-Quick workout

Fireworks are set to start popping off in the coming weeks. But if you want a workout routine that’s equally “lit”, then fitness expert Nicole Craig has you covered in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Hello again. My name is Nicole and I’m going to give you a quick firecracker-popping workout. The Fourth of July is in a few days and what you want to do is make sure your lower body is ready to go, nice and mobile and strong. We’re going to start with some skaters. Lateral movements for the hips, ankles, quads and knees. Ten repetitions of those. Then we’re going to come on down for a bridge. Hands alongside the body, feet close to the glutes. We lift up those hips as high as we can get them up, and lower. All of our weight is coming into our heels as we press those hips up high.. Then we’ve got lunge kicks. Again, we’re working on hips and lower body mobility. Lunge down, kick up. Down, up. Then after ten repetitions, then switch sides, the other leg. Everybody’s favorite, a squat jump. Squat down, jump up. Down, up. Land lightly, in our feet and not like buffalo Then we’ve got sumo squats. Nice and wide, turn the feet out, again opening up the hips. Squat down and up. All we have to do is ten repetitions of each of those moves three times and we’ve got a lower body workout that’s going to be awesome for July. Thanks. Nicole Craig with HealthWatch.”