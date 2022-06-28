Advertisement

Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college

Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things precious to them to help send their older brother to college. (Source: WCCO, LEWIS FAMILY, CNN)
By Reg Chapman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things that are special to them to help send their older brother to college.

“Our brother has to go to college in Louisiana and it’s real expensive,” Tyi Lewis’ sister Stefani Lewis said. “It’s more expensive than you think.”

Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise extra money to get Tyi to school.

Tyi graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School and has been accepted to study computer science at Xavier University.

“It was the best option I had,” Tyi said, adding that it’s one of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He’s grateful for the help from his little sisters to pay his way.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they care,” Tyi said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer’s home
A video shows a man pointing gun at driver in a Miami-Dade encounter described as road rage.
Caught on video: Driver parks vehicle in street, pulls gun on other driver
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards

Latest News

The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Federal investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident
Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise...
Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Peeling Ginger
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Peeling Ginger