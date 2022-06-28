Hotter Temps Through Wednesday; Cooler late this Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen today and Wednesday. This means hotter temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

A cold front will move in from the northwest Wednesday afternoon and evening. This front may trigger some isolated thunderstorms, but with limited low-level moisture, these storms may have more lightning and wind with them than rainfall. Fire dangers will thus be quite elevated in spots Wednesday.

The front will usher in cooler air, so Thursday’s highs will be about 15 degrees lower than Wednesday’s.

Friday through the weekend, we’ll see a nearly daily chance of isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. The rainfall will be rather spotty, but for those with outdoor plans, be ready to seek shelter if thunderstorms approach your area.

