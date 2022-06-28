Advertisement

Gov. Noem appoints new South Dakota Attorney General

(KOTA)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mark Vargo, Pennington County State’s Attorney, has been appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem to serve as interim Attorney General of South Dakota. This appointment comes after the state Senate convicted the former attorney general on two impeachment charges related to a deadly crash.

“Mark Vargo returns integrity, experience and stability to the Attorney General’s Office,” said Governor Noem. “He is an outstanding prosecutor who has the respect of law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. Mark will provide the leadership the office needs until the next Attorney General is elected in November and takes office in January.”

Vargo has more than 30 years of professional and public legal experience. He has served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Florida’s Dade County, Assistant United States Attorney for the District of South Dakota and has been Pennington County State’s Attorney since 2013. He was nominated in 2010 for a U.S. Department of Justice’s Director’s Award and was named the South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year in 2015.

“I am honored to have been asked by Governor Noem to serve as the Attorney General,” said Vargo. He also said that he wants to return to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office after serving in this role through January 6, 2023.

South Dakota Attorney General election will take place on Nov. 8. Republicans nominated former Attorney General Marty Jackley.  The state Democratic Party will nominated it’s AG choice at a convention in July.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer’s home
A video shows a man pointing gun at driver in a Miami-Dade encounter described as road rage.
Caught on video: Driver parks vehicle in street, pulls gun on other driver

Latest News

South Dakota governor plans to ban mail-order abortion pills
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Peeling Ginger
Eric's 60 Second Kitchen - Peeling Ginger
(KEVN)
South Dakota legislative leaders aim for more laws around abortion in special session
City View Trolley
Summer Trolley