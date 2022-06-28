Advertisement

Eric’s 60 Second Kitchen - National Tapioca Day

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is National Tapioca Day! Tapioca is extracted from the cassava plant, a type of yucca, and is either used as a thickening agent (tapioca flour) or as a base for puddings (tapioca pearls).

In this 60 Second Kitchen, I prepared a simple Tapioca Pudding recipe in the slow cooker. Simply combine 2 cups of milk with 1/3 cup sugar, 1 beaten egg and 1/4 cup tapioca pearls. Stir to combine and cook on high for 2 hours, stirring occasionally.

Just before done, stir in 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Make sure not to overcook! Top with fresh fruit and enjoy!

