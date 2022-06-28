Advertisement

Downed powerline safety training brings team effort

West River Electric and first responders participate in an electrocution scenario
A journeyman lineman prepares for safety training.
A journeyman lineman prepares for safety training.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a safety training day for first responders and West River Electric crews. Working on electrical lines is one of the most dangerous jobs in America and while not overly common, utility workers can be killed or seriously injured in accidents involving electricity.

It all began with a downed power line, three linemen laying on the ground, and a lineman electrocuted in the bucket of a work pickup truck. “Well, this instance is a very low frequency, very rare event, and those situations that we try to train for more often, just because it is a rare event. But you still must know exactly what you’re doing when you show up to these events,” said Capt. Mike Bartling, Rapid City Fire Department. Finding a scene where people are electrocuted is rare, however, Bartling says downed power lines happen every day.

So, for emergency services and electric company employees, this scenario is usually one you only see in books. “You talk about it, and you can memorize everything, but once it’s there and it’s going on, thankfully enough it wasn’t a real one it was just a practice one, but still,” said Tucker Hohn, a journeyman lineman for West River Electric. He reveals, “You still get worked up in the moment doing it.”

Hohn was prepared for the scenario and how to help at the scene, as for the first responders, they only knew there was training. Bartling says, “It was unknown. So, the first responders, they only knew ahead of time what the dispatch information was going to be. So, when they showed up, they didn’t know how many people they were going to have, the positions, or where people were going to be.”

“So, it was a surprise,” and a shock but all groups involved prevailed and victims were headed to the hospital in just under 30 minutes, Bartling said as he praises the effort from all the groups involved.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the cost of storage rising, many stores are figuring out it’s cheaper to give customers...
Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
A recall was made for burn or fire risk from 1.4 million Schneider Electric model Square D QO...
1.4 million breaker boxes recalled for burn and fire hazards
Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in Rapid City
A DoorDash driver was fired after he was seen in security video urinating in a customer's...
DoorDash employee caught on cam urinating outside customer’s home
This is the first near-complete and best-preserved mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North...
Gold miners find rare, mummified baby woolly mammoth

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Smart saving during inflation
Lara Rochelle Roetzel was sworn in as interim Pennington County state's attorney.
Lara Rochelle Roetzel now interim Pennington County state’s attorney
South Dakota Attorney General
Jason Ravnsborg presses ethics case against Noem
Gov. Noem appoints new South Dakota Attorney General