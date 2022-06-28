Despite a rise in gas prices, Black Hills is thriving this tourism season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite inflation and rising gas prices, most visitors say that their plans have not changed while visiting the Black Hills.

National gas prices have soared with South Dakota at $4.73 a gallon, that is according to AAA’s website. Despite inflation affecting gas prices, Lisa and Eddie Steele, a couple traveling from Indiana, said they were going to visit the Black Hills, regardless of prices.

“I’ve probably spent $1200 so far, maybe more. We wanted to come so bad that if they had been eight dollars a gallon we probably would have came. I would have felt it a little more, but we are fortunate enough that I make decent money. We planned this for such a long time that, I thought for a moment maybe do something different, but we decided to go ahead and do it,” said Eddie Steele.

The Black Hills has seen an increase in tourism despite rising travel costs.

Janet Wetovick-Billy, Executive Director of the Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce says that families can find affordable activities in the Black Hills to help minimize additional spending.

She states “you know the wonderful thing about our state is the fact that we are filled with wonderful opportunities for outdoor recreation. Our towns and communities are welcoming and hospitable so, we can help with planning Itinerates. People are here to come and enjoy all that there is to do. All of the iconic attractions and we can still help them see and do those things within their budget. So, there are lots of ways that people can enjoy the area and do it in an economic way and we are here to help them do that.”

More than 3,000 people are estimated to be in attendance for the Hill City star bangled Saturday, which includes a parade, craft fair, and pancake feed that starts at 8:00 am.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.